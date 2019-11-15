Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE)’s share price traded down 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.07 and last traded at $5.26, 980,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 429% from the average session volume of 185,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jounce Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $156.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a current ratio of 13.60, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.66. Jounce Therapeutics had a return on equity of 64.54% and a net margin of 46.11%. The company had revenue of $119.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.97 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 249.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 189,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 595.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 13,763 shares in the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.