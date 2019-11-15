JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Shares Sold by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 22.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.7% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 31,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 119,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMJ opened at $20.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.99. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52 week low of $20.79 and a 52 week high of $26.28.

