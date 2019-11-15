JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) Price Target to $14.50

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TV. ValuEngine raised Grupo Televisa SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays cut Grupo Televisa SAB from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Televisa SAB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Get Grupo Televisa SAB alerts:

NYSE TV traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,738. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.55. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $15.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TV. Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB during the second quarter worth approximately $34,489,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB during the second quarter worth approximately $21,757,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 24.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,230,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,461 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 23.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,213,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 53,545.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,421,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,429 shares in the last quarter. 48.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa SAB Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa SAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa SAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.