JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $54.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NetApp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded NetApp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on NetApp from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on NetApp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.87. 2,454,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,669,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.07 and its 200-day moving average is $57.43. NetApp has a one year low of $44.55 and a one year high of $78.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 77.11% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NetApp will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other NetApp news, Director Gerald Held sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $469,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,391 shares in the company, valued at $816,333.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Reich sold 3,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $187,410.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,255.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,963 shares of company stock valued at $987,420 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,025 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 18.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,539 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 13.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the second quarter valued at $49,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

