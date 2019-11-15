JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $8.50 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $9.00.

CPAC has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cementos Pacasmayo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cementos Pacasmayo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cementos Pacasmayo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.33.

Cementos Pacasmayo stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.45. 3,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035. Cementos Pacasmayo has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cementos Pacasmayo stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo ADR (NYSE:CPAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,161 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. 3.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cementos Pacasmayo

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in the northern region of Peru. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete and Blocks; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in large construction sites; concrete blocks, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete blocks for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products, including assembly gravity walls, beams and vaults, precast beams, sheet piles, seawalls, and piles, as well as bathroom and housing units.

