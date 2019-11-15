JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.2% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the third quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 21,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.02.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,581,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,570,214. The company has a market cap of $405.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.11 and a 52 week high of $131.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.84 and its 200 day moving average is $114.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 16,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.65 per share, with a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,384.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $9,993,014.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,175,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,944 shares of company stock valued at $19,088,970 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

