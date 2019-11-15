JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Lifted by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $28,000. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $35,000. 73.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $129.16. 4,337,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,570,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.41. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.11 and a 12 month high of $131.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $9,993,014.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,175,776.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,103,377.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,944 shares of company stock worth $19,088,970 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.02.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

