JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $149.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WIX. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $135.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wix.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wix.Com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX traded up $5.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.69. The stock had a trading volume of 61,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,245. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.50 and its 200 day moving average is $135.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. Wix.Com has a 52 week low of $80.20 and a 52 week high of $155.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.68 and a beta of 1.51.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.75. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $196.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Wix.Com will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 29.4% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 29.4% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 4.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

