JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Target Price to $28.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FVRR. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:FVRR traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $21.87. The company had a trading volume of 47,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,147. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $44.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $27.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.12 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiverr International will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the second quarter worth about $313,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,354,000. 24.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

