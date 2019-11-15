Kava Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.56 Million (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 15th. Kava has a total market cap of $6.56 million and $3.36 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kava has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Kava token can now be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00012410 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011804 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00238180 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.17 or 0.01451668 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000849 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00035064 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00140829 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava’s total supply is 13,691,632 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,234,036 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @

. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

Kava can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

