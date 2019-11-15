KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.73.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on KB Home to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on KB Home from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on KB Home from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Seaport Global Securities lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

NYSE KBH opened at $34.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.32. KB Home has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $37.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.57 and a 200 day moving average of $28.82.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

In other news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $2,169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 220,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,976.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 7,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $287,655.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 937,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,759,312.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 480,643 shares of company stock valued at $16,400,943 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in KB Home by 0.7% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 62,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in KB Home by 37.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in KB Home by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in KB Home by 0.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in KB Home by 14.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

