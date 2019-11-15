KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,030 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,247 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in KB Home were worth $7,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in KB Home during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 37.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in KB Home during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in KB Home during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $111,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,061,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,207,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $290,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,405,883.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 480,643 shares of company stock worth $16,400,943. 7.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:KBH opened at $34.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.32. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $37.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.82.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 11.18%. KB Home’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

KBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of KB Home to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KB Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.69.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

