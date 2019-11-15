KBL MERGER CORP/SH (NASDAQ:KBLM) and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Critical Survey

KBL MERGER CORP/SH (NASDAQ:KBLM) and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KBL MERGER CORP/SH and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBL MERGER CORP/SH N/A N/A $1.04 million N/A N/A Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives $779.34 million 0.06 $4.24 million ($0.80) -2.75

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has higher revenue and earnings than KBL MERGER CORP/SH.

Profitability

This table compares KBL MERGER CORP/SH and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBL MERGER CORP/SH N/A 17.55% 0.99% Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives N/A -12.62% 3.13%

Volatility and Risk

KBL MERGER CORP/SH has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for KBL MERGER CORP/SH and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KBL MERGER CORP/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0 1 0 0 2.00

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.36%. Given Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is more favorable than KBL MERGER CORP/SH.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.4% of KBL MERGER CORP/SH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are held by institutional investors. 33.3% of KBL MERGER CORP/SH shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

KBL MERGER CORP/SH Company Profile

KBL Merger Corp. IV is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition, buyout, PIPES and secondaries investments. The firm seeks to invest in healthcare or the healthcare-related wellness industry. In healthcare services the firm seeks to invest in outpatient care, physician practices, behavioral health and payor services. In pharma services the firm seeks to invest in outsourced services, contract research and generics / OTC. In health IT the firm seeks to invest in EMR / HER, revnue cycle management, telemedicine and care management. In minimal reimbursement risk the firm focuses on retail healthcare, wellness and preventative care. In devices and diagnostics the firm focuses on medical devices, diagnostics, genetic testing and lab tools. The firm typically invests in firms located in the United States. The firm seeks to invest in firms with valuation between $200 million to $700 million and EBITDA between $20 million to $70 million. The firms invest in firms with enterprise value $200 million to $700 million. The firm seeks to take majority stakes. KBL Merger Corp. IV was founded in 2016 and is New York, New York with an additional office in Newark, Delaware.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services. The company was founded in 1947 is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

