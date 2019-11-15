KBR (NYSE:KBR) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.37

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.37 and last traded at $30.32, with a volume of 3024 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.90.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KBR. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on KBR from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks began coverage on KBR in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day moving average of $24.83. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 3.39%. Equities analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.92%.

In other KBR news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,926 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $145,127.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,278 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $37,547.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,056 shares of company stock worth $207,490. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

