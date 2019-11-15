Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) a €15.00 Price Target

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) received a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective from stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.33% from the stock’s previous close.

TKA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Macquarie set a €13.30 ($15.47) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. HSBC set a €11.20 ($13.02) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Baader Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €14.75 ($17.16).

ThyssenKrupp stock opened at €13.12 ($15.26) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €12.07. ThyssenKrupp has a one year low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a one year high of €27.01 ($31.41).

About ThyssenKrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

