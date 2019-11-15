Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €26.00 Price Target for 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DRI. HSBC set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Warburg Research set a €47.60 ($55.35) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Macquarie set a €20.50 ($23.84) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Independent Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1&1 Drillisch presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €35.01 ($40.71).

Shares of 1&1 Drillisch stock opened at €23.84 ($27.72) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €27.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is €28.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.38. 1&1 Drillisch has a 12 month low of €21.16 ($24.60) and a 12 month high of €47.14 ($54.81). The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

About 1&1 Drillisch

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

