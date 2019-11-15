KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Upgraded to Outperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded KERING S A/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KERING S A/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded KERING S A/ADR from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut KERING S A/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.00.

PPRUY traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,999. KERING S A/ADR has a 52 week low of $42.16 and a 52 week high of $60.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.71 and its 200-day moving average is $53.96. The firm has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99.

About KERING S A/ADR

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

