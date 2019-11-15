Keybank National Association OH Lowers Stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.7% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 67.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 115.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

In other news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total value of $2,778,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,475,585.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Philip M. Coughlin sold 185,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $14,249,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 262,546 shares of company stock valued at $19,835,874. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,966. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.95. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $62.90 and a 12 month high of $81.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.09 and a 200 day moving average of $73.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXPD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $67.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.