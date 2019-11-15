Keybank National Association OH Trims Stock Position in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,741 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 76.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 654 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 224.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

CDK has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of CDK Global in a report on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Shares of CDK Global stock opened at $51.48 on Friday. CDK Global Inc has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 72.27% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CDK Global Inc will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

