KeyCorp Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2019 EPS estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report released on Tuesday, November 12th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TME. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.20 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.27.

NYSE:TME opened at $12.67 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.21.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.66. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 40,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 72.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. 9.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

