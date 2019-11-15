Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 114,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 12,569 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $810,000. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 75,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,091,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,556,000 after purchasing an additional 268,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $5,928,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 241,879,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,779,538,840.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard D. Kinder purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $7,980,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 241,579,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,819,510,945.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,605,000 shares of company stock worth $32,052,550. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Argus cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.05.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.80. Kinder Morgan Inc has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $21.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.36%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

