Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($1.47) Per Share

Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Kindred Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.47) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.40).

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $17.50) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.94.

Shares of NASDAQ KIN traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.76. 6,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,044. Kindred Biosciences has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $13.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 57.29% and a negative net margin of 1,461.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 433,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 94,091 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,708,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,236,000 after purchasing an additional 30,940 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $27,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 10.0% during the second quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 494,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 44,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

