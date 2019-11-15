Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DSM N V ADR is involved in the Chemicals Industry. Their main focus is on base materials, performance materials, materials processing, base chemicals and fine chemicals and coating resins. They are also involved in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas deposits in the North Sea, as well as the licensing of chemical technology and know-how; in addition the company produces ingredients for bakery products. DSM is a world market leader in a number of products, including caprolactam, melamine and EPDM synthetic rubber. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ABN Amro lowered shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDSMY opened at $31.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.16. Koninklijke DSM has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $32.26.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and materials businesses in the Netherlands, North America, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Switzerland, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally.. The company operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

