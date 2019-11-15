Kryll Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $8,970.00 (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. Over the last seven days, Kryll has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Kryll token can now be bought for about $0.0600 or 0.00000696 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid and IDEX. Kryll has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $8,970.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011664 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00242574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.26 or 0.01451276 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000849 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00034695 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00145213 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Kryll

Kryll’s genesis date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,010,580 tokens. The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kryll is kryll.io. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kryll

Kryll can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

