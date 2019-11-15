Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $139.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.48. The stock had a trading volume of 44,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,855. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.36. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.85.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

See Also: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.