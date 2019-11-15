Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 471,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,483 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $8,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 252.9% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LADR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ladder Capital from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Ladder Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

NYSE LADR opened at $17.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 62.27 and a current ratio of 77.18. Ladder Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.82.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $69.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.31 million. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 22.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

