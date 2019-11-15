LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Increases BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Price Target to $8.00

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) had its target price increased by stock analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $6.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.41% from the company’s current price.

BDSI has been the subject of several other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioDelivery Sciences International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

NASDAQ BDSI opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.59. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $522.82 million, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 0.39.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.34. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 34.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $30.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.86 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $46,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 572,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,339,155.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 157,177 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $752,877.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,874,637 shares in the company, valued at $8,979,511.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 373,364 shares of company stock worth $1,859,559 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BTR Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 348.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 58,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 45,269 shares during the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

