Lanxess’ (LXS) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LXS has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lanxess has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €59.85 ($69.59).

Lanxess stock traded up €1.56 ($1.81) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €63.88 ($74.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.55, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €58.53 and a 200-day moving average price of €53.20. Lanxess has a 12 month low of €39.47 ($45.90) and a 12 month high of €62.36 ($72.51).

Lanxess Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

