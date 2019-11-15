LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) EVP John F. Smiley Sells 4,000 Shares

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) EVP John F. Smiley sold 4,000 shares of LCNB stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $72,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,116.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ LCNB traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.99. 148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,627. LCNB Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $19.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $233.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.56.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 25.22%. The company had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.74 million. Equities research analysts predict that LCNB Corp. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of LCNB in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of LCNB in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of LCNB by 9.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LCNB by 90.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of LCNB in the second quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of LCNB by 7.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

