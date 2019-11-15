Le Chateau (CVE:CTU) Shares Down 44.4%

Le Chateau Inc. (CVE:CTU) was down 44.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 9,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 53,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,533.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06.

Le Chateau (CVE:CTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 20th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$49.66 million during the quarter.

About Le Chateau (CVE:CTU)

Le Château Inc operates as a specialty retailer. The company researches, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells fashion apparel, accessories, and footwear for women and men. As of December 21, 2018, it operated a network of 143 prime locations under the Le Château brand in Canada, as well as an e-commerce platform in Canada and the United States.

