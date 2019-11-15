Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Trading Down 46.1%

Shares of Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) dropped 46.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.62, approximately 2,061,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 306% from the average daily volume of 508,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

LPTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a $5.00 price objective on Leap Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $31.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 183.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 359,320 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $28,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 40.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Leap Therapeutics by 63.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 606,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

About Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

