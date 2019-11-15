Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) Director Sells $182,410.00 in Stock

Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) Director Peter Horan sold 500 shares of Lendingtree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.82, for a total value of $182,410.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,923 shares in the company, valued at $6,903,488.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Peter Horan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 4th, Peter Horan sold 300 shares of Lendingtree stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.48, for a total value of $115,944.00.

Shares of TREE opened at $370.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Lendingtree Inc has a one year low of $199.15 and a one year high of $434.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.89.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.62. Lendingtree had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $310.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lendingtree Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREE. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Lendingtree by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lendingtree during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Lendingtree during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Lendingtree by 1,293.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Lendingtree by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TREE. UBS Group raised Lendingtree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lendingtree from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet downgraded Lendingtree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Lendingtree to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lendingtree in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.33.

About Lendingtree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

