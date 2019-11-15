LENDLEASE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Stock Price Down 0.3%

LENDLEASE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:LLESY)’s share price traded down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.06 and last traded at $13.06, 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 4,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of LENDLEASE CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.56.

LENDLEASE CORP/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LLESY)

LendLease Group provides property and infrastructure solutions in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Development, Construction, and Investments. The Development segment develops communities, inner city mixed use developments, apartments, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

