Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) were down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.73, approximately 10,400 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 19,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.74.

About Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGF)

Lenovo Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smart phones; storage and networking products; memory and processors; rack and power infrastructure; and laptops, desktops, and accessories, as well as operating systems, security, and systems management software.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.