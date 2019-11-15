LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:FINMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

FINMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,766. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average is $5.90. LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55.

LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR Company Profile

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, electronics, defense and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

