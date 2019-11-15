Leoni (ETR:LEO) PT Set at €10.00 by Warburg Research

Leoni (ETR:LEO) has been given a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective by research analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential downside of 13.46% from the company’s previous close.

LEO has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC set a €11.75 ($13.66) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.80 ($9.07) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Oddo Bhf set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €4.00 ($4.65) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €11.47 ($13.34).

Shares of LEO opened at €11.56 ($13.44) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $377.49 million and a PE ratio of -2.03. Leoni has a one year low of €8.08 ($9.39) and a one year high of €34.70 ($40.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €11.62 and its 200 day moving average price is €12.98.

About Leoni

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

