Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH)

Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.12) price target on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,047.50 ($39.82).

LON CCH opened at GBX 2,543 ($33.23) on Wednesday. Coca Cola HBC has a 1-year low of GBX 2,224 ($29.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,094 ($40.43). The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,464.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,709.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion and a PE ratio of 17.75.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 161 shares of Coca Cola HBC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,437 ($31.84) per share, for a total transaction of £3,923.57 ($5,126.84).

About Coca Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

