LIFE Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (LIFE)

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 15th. LIFE has a total market capitalization of $477,841.00 and approximately $1,069.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LIFE has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One LIFE token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Tidex and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011787 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00239866 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.23 or 0.01462048 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000852 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00035517 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00142349 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000090 BTC.

LIFE Token Profile

LIFE’s launch date was September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,442,468,688 tokens. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LIFE is www.lifelabs.io.

Buying and Selling LIFE

LIFE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Tidex, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LIFE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LIFE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

