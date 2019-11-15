Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lifetime Brands is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of kitchenware, cutlery & cutting boards, bakeware & cookware, pantryware & spices, tabletop and bath accessories, marketing its products under various trade names, including Farberware, KitchenAid, Pfaltzgraff, Cuisinart, Hoffritz, Sabatier, Nautica, DBK-Daniel Boulud Kitchen, Joseph Abboud Environments, Roshco, Baker’s Advantage, Kamenstein, CasaModa, Kathy Ireland, and :USE. Lifetime’s products are distributed through almost every major retailer in the United States. “

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LCUT. TheStreet cut Lifetime Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. DA Davidson began coverage on Lifetime Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lifetime Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

LCUT opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.58. Lifetime Brands has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.99 million, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCUT. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Weber Alan W boosted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 170,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 104,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. It offers kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware, as well as kitchen scales; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lifetime Brands (LCUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.