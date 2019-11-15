Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.03 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) will post sales of $77.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $76.20 million to $77.99 million. Lindblad Expeditions reported sales of $70.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full year sales of $344.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $343.50 million to $345.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $394.70 million, with estimates ranging from $392.00 million to $397.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lindblad Expeditions.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.24). Lindblad Expeditions had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $100.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.55 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LIND shares. ValuEngine downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sidoti raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Sunday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

Lindblad Expeditions stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.01. 132,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.54 and a beta of 0.14. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $19.29.

In related news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 13,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $239,304.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,243,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,935,551.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 239,221 shares of company stock worth $4,381,568. Corporate insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lindblad Expeditions (LIND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.