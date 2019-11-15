Linde (ETR:LIN) PT Set at €171.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €171.00 ($198.84) target price on Linde (ETR:LIN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LIN. UBS Group set a €192.00 ($223.26) target price on shares of Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday. Pareto Securities set a €142.00 ($165.12) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a price objective (up from ) on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Linde has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €176.00 ($204.65).

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of LIN stock opened at €190.75 ($221.80) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $104.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €176.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €173.03. Linde has a 52 week low of €130.75 ($152.03) and a 52 week high of €184.80 ($214.88).

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.