Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at $49,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on LIN. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Linde from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.01.

NYSE LIN opened at $208.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.95. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $145.95 and a twelve month high of $208.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 17.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.