LiqTech International Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) Major Shareholder Sells $651,300.00 in Stock

LiqTech International Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $651,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of LIQT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.79. 695,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,088. LiqTech International Inc has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $10.69.

LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 557,444 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 84,929 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 542,188 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 77,425 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 317,059 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 125,273 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 313,845 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 125,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in LiqTech International by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 157,201 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares during the period.

LIQT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LiqTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley set a $12.00 price objective on shares of LiqTech International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

