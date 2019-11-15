LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LivePerson, Inc. is the leading provider of mobile and online messaging business solutions, enabling a meaningful connection between brands and consumers. LivePerson opens the new click-to-message ad extension to larger companies by adding three important dimensions. First, it tracks and distributes ad responses to teams that may be across geographies – essential for an ad campaign at a larger scale – and measures the results. LivePerson provides an optional, pay-for-performance team of people who can answer these SMS conversations and can handle many queries itself, or transfer them to in-house representatives where needed. LivePerson enables brands to manage message conversations from many media and communications channels in one solution and one workforce. This lets large advertisers scale without staffing pains, and has been shown to improve conversion rates when deployed. “

Get LivePerson alerts:

LPSN has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on LivePerson from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on LivePerson from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut LivePerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on LivePerson from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.52 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.74. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $16.98 and a 1 year high of $42.85.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $75.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.69 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 27.03% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other LivePerson news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 2,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $84,941.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,234,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,941,000 after acquiring an additional 556,214 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 887.0% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 483,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,776,000 after acquiring an additional 434,538 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,124,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 851,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,875,000 after acquiring an additional 381,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,120,000. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivePerson (LPSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.