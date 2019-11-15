LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Up 5.1%

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)’s stock price shot up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.39 and last traded at $38.32, 920,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 35% from the average session volume of 681,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.47.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LPSN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of LivePerson to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -166.61 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.78.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). LivePerson had a negative net margin of 27.03% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The company had revenue of $75.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 2,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $84,941.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 269.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

