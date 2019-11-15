Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Trading Down 0.4%

Loblaw Companies Ltd (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) fell 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $53.00 and last traded at $53.00, 458 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.21.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a $79.00 price target on Loblaw Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.89 and a 200 day moving average of $52.64.

About Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores, as well as supports the PC Optimum reward program.

