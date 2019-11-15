Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) PT Raised to C$72.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

L has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$83.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$77.14.

Shares of L stock traded up C$0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$69.68. 814,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,126. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$72.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$70.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.60. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of C$58.03 and a 52-week high of C$76.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 56.40%.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.77, for a total value of C$225,592.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$715,638.86. Also, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 9,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.50, for a total transaction of C$736,805.00. Insiders sold a total of 32,930 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,048 over the last quarter.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores, as well as supports the PC Optimum reward program.

