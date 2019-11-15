LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:LOGC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.20. 407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,910. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.75. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $20.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOGC. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded LogicBio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LogicBio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LogicBio Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

