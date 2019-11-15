LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Given $6.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $6.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.08 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned LSI Industries an industry rank of 50 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LYTS shares. ValuEngine upgraded LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LSI Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYTS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in LSI Industries by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 27,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in LSI Industries by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in LSI Industries by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 38,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSI Industries stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.24. The stock had a trading volume of 31,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,566. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LSI Industries has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $5.68.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.00 million. LSI Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that LSI Industries will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 500.00%.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

