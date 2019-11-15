M Partners Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Home Capital Group Inc (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc (TSE:HCG) – Research analysts at M Partners increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Home Capital Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 13th. M Partners analyst A. Hood now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.63 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.25. M Partners also issued estimates for Home Capital Group’s FY2020 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Home Capital Group from C$28.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$34.00 price target on shares of Home Capital Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$31.83.

TSE:HCG opened at C$34.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.77. Home Capital Group has a 1 year low of C$13.34 and a 1 year high of C$35.10.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides deposit, mortgage lending, retail credit, and credit card issuing services in Canada. It offers various deposit products, such as savings accounts; and single-family residential and insured residential lending, as well as residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending services.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.